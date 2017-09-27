Family Feuds. A reconciliation between Ariel Winter and her mother, Crystal Workman, doesn’t seem likely after the latter fired back at her daughter in a new interview with Inside Edition, airing on Wednesday, September 27.

“She continues to attack me. It's heartbreaking,” her mother said. “I think she wants the headlines. I think she craves attention. If that means throwing your mother under the bus and hurting her and breaking her heart, she’s going to do it.”

The interview was in response to accusations the Modern Family star made about her mother in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Winter, 19, told the publication that she was oversexualized since she was just 7 years old, by being dressed in “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen.”

In regards to those allegations, Workman said, “No, I didn’t. I don’t know what she is talking about. I really don’t.” When Inside Edition showed her photos of a 10-year-old Winter wearing a mini-dress and high-heels at a red carpet, Workman said: “She’s one of the stars of the premiere. She is wearing a dress that’s adorable. You don't see any parts of her body except her cute little legs.”

Winter also said, “People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes," but her mother fired back saying, “No, never. Not in a million years."

On whether she purposely tried to restrict the actress’ food intake to keep her slender, Workman said: “Absolutely not. The only dietary restriction was dairy. We found out as an infant that she was very allergic to dairy.”

As previously reported, Winter officially emancipated from her estranged mother in 2015, after first being removed from Workman’s home in November 2012 amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Her sister, Shanelle Workman, was named her legal guardian in May 2014.

Check your local listings to tune into Inside Edition for the full interview on Wednesday, September 27.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!