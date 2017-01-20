Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Throwing in the towel. Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Sara Kapfer, TMZ reports. According to the site, Gooding Jr.’s response comes two years after Sara first filed for divorce, in 2014.

The People v. O.J. Simpson actor, 49, is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Piper, TMZ reports. The actor is, however, asking to keep all his earnings since Sara filed for divorce.

Gooding Jr. and Sara were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 1994. They are also the parents of adult children Spencer and Mason.

Sara, a school teacher, filed for divorce from the actor in April 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

Gooding Jr. rarely comments on their split, but said during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show last year that he makes an active attempt to remain close with his ex, whom he was married to for 20 years.

“Listen, you know how things happen,” he said of their split. “Things happen, you grow up … I took my wife on a date the other day. Took her to see a movie the other day. Yeah. We got kids, man. We got to keep this together, strong, you know? That’s how I see it.”

The pair were last spotted out together at the Weinstein Golden Globes afterparty.

