Abby Lee Miller spoke out about her prison sentence in an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Wednesday, May 10. Watch the video above.

Miller, 50, sat down with GMA shortly after she was sentenced to one year and one day behind bars for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it.

"A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title," Miller told ABC's Lindsay Davis in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "We're just going to pretend I'm shooting a movie and we're on set and I'm there for 10 months and that's the way it's going to be."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miller, who told reporters that she was "relieved" following her sentence, has 44 days to turn herself in. Once behind bars, she plans to read, learn how to speak Spanish and work on a new book.

"[I hope to] be a smarter businesswoman and also to worry about myself," she told Davis. "I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people's children stars. I didn't have any children of my own. These were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids."

When asked if she loves the children, Miller tearfully replied: "I do."

Miller had starred on the Lifetime reality show since its 2011 debut, but announced in March that she was leaving. In an Instagram post, she claimed that producers didn't give her credit for her creative ideas.

The dance instructor, who was indicted on 20 counts of fraud in 2015, was also reportedly sentenced to two years of supervised release after prison, fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

