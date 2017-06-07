MTV reality star Danny Dias was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, June 5, TMZ reports. He was in his early 30s.

According to the outlet, one of Dias's friends became concerned when he hadn't heard from the star after trying to contact him for two days. The friend reportedly went to check on Dias at his apartment on Monday and found him dead in his room.



Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

The Linden, New Jersey, native starred in season 13 of Road Rules in 2004 alongside cast members including Derrick Kosinski, Jodi Weatherton and Patrick Maloney. Dias later appeared on The Challenge in 2005, but was eliminated after four episodes.

Dias attended the Westminster Choir College of Rider University in Princeton, New Jersey, where he majored in music education from 2001 to 2003, according to his IMDb biography.

Story developing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!