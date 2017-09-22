Dave Franco opened up about his marriage to Alison Brie — and how he knew she was the one — during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 21.

Franco, 32, admitted that Brie's love for cats was a huge plus in their relationship. "I don’t know how I became the quirky cat guy," he told Fallon. "They're a huge part of my life … At one point in my life I was the single guy with two 16-pound cats."

"It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners," he continued. "We call them the small panthers. Alison loves them, thank God. She was really my only option [for marriage]."

Franco and the Glow actress, 34, began dating after meeting at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Shortly after, Brie threw him an '80s-themed birthday party, but unfortunately the night didn't go as planned.

"When we first started dating, my birthday came up three months into the relationship and she decided to throw me a surprise party, which was very sweet. She put a lot of effort into it. But the guest list got a little out of control," Franco said on Thursday night. "I'm a pretty private person and I don't like to be the center of attention so I freaked out. To alleviate my anxiety I decided to consume a week cookie. It had the opposite affect where I ran downstairs and had the first panic attack of my life. I'm telling Alison, 'Get everyone out of here!'"

He joked: "Alison and I still talk about how if we can survive my surprise party, we can survive anything."

After three years of dating, the couple tied the knot in March, even though Brie previously said she may not be the marrying kind.

"I don't even know if I want to get married. I've never been the girl who's planning my dream wedding — I was always practicing my speech for the Oscars. That was my dream, which is kind of sad but kind of great," she told Elle Canada in March 2012.

So, what changed her mind? "I just met that person that I was like, 'Well, I'm really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,'" she later told Yahoo! Style. "I actually think it's much more romantic when two people are like, 'Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.'"

