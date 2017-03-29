David Beckham, is that you? The 41-year-old soccer star looked unrecognizable in a post to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, after undergoing a makeover for his upcoming cameo in Guy Ritchie’s latest film, King Arthur.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

“Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie,” he captioned the selfie, which showed his incredibly scarred forehead and left cheekbone, with one particularly deep cut extending from his temple to just above his left ear.

The usually dapper athlete also grimaced in the photo, revealing a set of yellowed, damaged teeth. Beckham’s fans were quick to react to his incredible makeover, with some praising the stage makeup and others exclaiming in disgust.

Beckham will be joining the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Eric Bana for Ritchie’s summer blockbuster, King Arthur: Legend Of the Sword. Hunnam, 36, will star as King Arthur, while Beckham has a smaller supporting role.

Beckham’s startling new look comes as a contrast to his usual Instagram posts, which largely revolve around his kids — Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 — with wife Victoria Beckham. (In the last few days, the iconic athlete has posted images of himself on a motorcycle, daughter Harper learning to ride a bike, and Victoria, 42, with all four kids.)

Earlier this month, Victoria gushed about her husband’s dedication to family and called David her “soulmate.”

“It is a juggling act constantly,” she told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show. “I’m very lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he’s great and we’re very equal at home and we’re a very, very good team.”

Added the former Spice Girl on what makes their nearly 18-year marriage work: “He’s my soulmate. We complement each other. He’s the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day, just seeing him with the children and how he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other.”

