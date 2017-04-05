David Schwimmer and his wife, Zoe Buckman, are taking some time apart after nearly seven years of marriage, the couple exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the pair tell Us in a statement. "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

The Friends alum, 50, and British photographer Buckman, 31, have been together for more than 10 years. They met when Schwimmer was directing the 2007 romantic comedy Run in London. She relocated to Los Angeles to be with the actor and the pair tied the knot in June 2010. It is the first marriage for both.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Schwimmer and Buckman welcomed daughter, Cleo, now 5, in May 2011.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story actor and Buckman often kept private about their relationship. Their last public event together was at the opening night of The Front Page at the Broadhurst Theatre in NYC in October 2016.



