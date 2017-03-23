CHiPs’ motorcycle-riding highway patrol officer Dax Shepard brings Us Weekly up to speed by sharing 25 things you might not know about him. The dad of Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 3, directed and stars alongside his wife, Kristen Bell, in the action movie, which is in theaters Friday, March 24.



1. Motorcycles are my oldest obsession.

2. As a Midwesterner, I wanted to remake the ’80s show CHiPs because it was like taking a one-hour trip to Los Angeles every week.

3. My other favorite ’80s TV show was The Dukes of Hazzard.





4. What I admire most in my wife is her impenetrable kindness.





5. I still have most of my punk-rock T-shirts from seventh grade to remind myself that being different has its rewards.





6. Are You the One? on MTV is my guilty pleasure. Eleven hot girls, 11 hot guys — what could go right?





7. Worst job I’ve ever had? Corn detasseler.

8. My most treasured possessions as a kid were my Playskool electric trucks.





9. I use Postmates and Instagram most on my phone.





10. I kept a broken disc brake from the set of Hit and Run in 2012. Making that movie with my wife was one of the highlights of my life!





11. My favorite song is “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” by the Rolling Stones.





12. One of my favorite movies is 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit.





13. Right now, I am obsessively watching The Americans and Game of Thrones!

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

14. I have a hidden talent for drumming. Unless you live within 100 feet of our house. Then it’s not so hidden.





15. In moments of weakness, I inhale a half-dozen hard-shell tacos from Taco Bell.





16. I wish I could sing. It’s a super-power. Adele is, like, all of the Avengers rolled into one.

17. If I wasn’t an actor, I’d be road-course car-racing.





18. Settlers of Catan is my favorite board game.





19. It’s also the game I am best at playing.





20. I say “It is what it is” way too much.





21. The best advice I’ve ever received came from my mom, who said: “In life, we are either in a position to need help or to give help. Which would you prefer?”

Warner Bros.

22. In simpler times, I journaled upon waking up.





23. My motto is “This is not about you.” It keeps me from reacting to people who rub me the wrong way.





24. First thing [Bell and I] do in the morning is negotiate which one of us is going to tend to our crying 2-year-old daughter.





25. I laughed so hard I cried when my wife made me a movie for Christmas about our youngest daughter, narrated by Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison.

