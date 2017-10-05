Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are running on empty. While the debt-ridden couple were vacationing in Iceland mid-September (44-year-old Spelling says the jaunt was a “work trip” with her Beauty Box by Tori team), a source claims the IRS drained the bank account of 18-year-old Jack, McDermott’s son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.



“This is the second time it’s happened,” the source also claims to Us Weekly. “Dean owes about $800 for Jack’s apartment.” In March, Eustace took 50-year-old McDermott to court in a bid to collect $108,000 in allegedly unpaid spousal support. (They settled on a payment plan outside of the courtroom.) As she prepares to do so again, the source says, “he keeps telling her to give him more time.”



Despite the financial trouble, a source tells Us Weekly that Spelling and McDermott “seem to be the best they’ve ever been together.” Wed since 2006, the duo welcomed their fifth child, Beau, in March. "The baby is doing well, and they just love having a big family,” the source adds. Kids Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4, give their mom a hand with the new addition. Says Spelling, "We all take care of him together as a family.”

The positive family dynamic is a result of the Stori Telling author and the Due South actor working diligently to repair their marriage after McDermott’s December 2013 cheating scandal. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed the Chopped Canada host had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand.) As Spelling told Us in May, “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”



