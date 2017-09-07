So you’re saying there’s a chance? After a heartbroken Kristina Schulman opted to leave Bachelor in Paradise when former flame Dean Unglert decided to pursue Danielle Lombard, he exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about where their love triangle stands today.



“Kristina and I and Danielle, we were all on Ellen yesterday,” Unglert, 26, revealed to Us at the End of Summer Bachelor Party benefiting Restore Dignity charity in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 6. “So we’re all on good terms. There’s no more bad blood between the three of us.”



The reality TV star also hinted at a chance for rekindling his relationship with Schulman, 24, telling Us, “Kristina’s great. You know, her and I had to sit down and talk to each other and hopefully there’s a time that we can figure it out and see what happens from there. But we’re just for now casually talking and seeing if there’s anything there.”

Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Imag

The Los Angles native also confessed he and Lombard have been getting hate on social media for his decision to choose her over Schulman. “I have like 20,000 comments on my Instagram page, it’s crazy,” he told Us. “But they’re all like, “You’re such a douche bag, I hope you die, I hope you never find love.”



“I do feel horrible about, you know, watching it back and seeing the way that they were both treated,” Unglert added of his BIP love triangle. “But I feel really, really bad about Danielle has been treated and how she’s receiving so much negativity on her social media outlets. It’s so unfair to her. So for like those reasons, the reasons of other people receiving negativity because of me, I regret that.”



Unglert and Schulman originally hit it off when filming began on season 4 of the Bachelor spinoff, and even traveled to her hometown in Kentucky when the show took a brief hiatus. But when newcomer “D. Lo” arrived later in the season, Unglert ultimately ended up choosing to romance her instead.

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC on Monday, September 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

