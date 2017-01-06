Forever together. Debbie Reynolds was laid to rest with some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. Fisher, who was cremated, had her ashes placed in a Prozac pill-shaped urn, which her brother, Todd Fisher, was photographed holding at the star-studded funeral. (Fisher was famously frank in her writing and in interviews about her struggle with bipolar disorder, depression and mental health issues.)

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill," Todd told Entertainment Tonight. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she'd want to be. We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that," he added. "It was her favorite thing, and so that's how you do it. And so they're together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that."

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, was comforted by her Scream Queens costar and rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner. Their fellow costars Emma Roberts, Lea Michele and Abigail Breslin were also in attendance. Reynolds' close friend, Ruta Lee, told Entertainment Tonight that the funeral was "beautiful" and "quiet.”



"Today it focused a little bit more on Debbie, yesterday focused on Carrie," Lee said. "The two girls are being laid away in a beautiful crypt … mother and daughter forever."

Reynolds’ funeral comes after a bevy of her daughter’s A-list friends gathered to celebrate Fisher’s life at a memorial held at her Beverly Hills, California, home on Thursday, January 5. As previously reported, among those 125 close family and friends in attendance were Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen, George Lucas and Gwyneth Paltrow. Eulogies were also delivered by Lourd, as well as Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman, author Bruce Wagner and comedian Stephen Fry. Streep, who starred in 1990 film adaptation of Fisher’s semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From the Edge, also sang Fisher's favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again," in her honor.



“Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time,” a source told People of Fisher’s memorial, recalling that the actress often threw casual bashes for her A-list friends at the property. “The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.”



ET reports that a public memorial for both Hollywood icons is being scheduled for later this month.

The Singin’ in the Rain actress passed away at the age of 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke Wednesday, December 28, just one day after Fisher died, at the age of 60, on Tuesday, December 27. The When Harry Met Sally actress passed away days after suffering a medical emergency while aboard a flight from London to LAX.

