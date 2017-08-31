Nothing to see here! DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were spotted kissing during a night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 31, but they are not a couple, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

"They are just friends and wanted to hang out to talk about all the insanity of the last few months together," a source close to Jackson tells Us. "They had an amazing time, but nothing romantic, even though it sure looked like it!"



Jackson, 30, and Olympios, 24, looked like the best of friends as she leapt into his arms and gave him a kiss on the cheek outside SBE's Nightingale Plaza on Wednesday night. The reunion marked the first time the reality stars have been spotted together since production was shut down on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this summer amid allegations of sexual misconduct, of which Warner Bros. found no evidence.



A second insider tells Us, "They went out to dinner with some friends and hung out. There is no bad blood between them."

The Miami native made it clear during a sit-down interview with Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison that she doesn't hold any ill will against the executive recruiter. "I honestly didn't think he did anything wrong," she said on the Tuesday, August 29, episode of Paradise. "I don't think it's anyone's fault. It's just a really unfortunate, annoying situation that had to go down."

Jackson also shared his side of the story with Harrison. "We got turnt up. We're at the bar, hanging out. One thing leads to another and we're making out," he recalled. "One thing leads to another, and the pool gets a little intense, and I didn't think anything of it."

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

