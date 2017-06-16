DeMario Jackson can’t escape the negativity that’s stemmed from the alleged season 4 Bachelor In Paradise sexual misconduct investigation. According to a source, Jackson even feels uneasy at home.



“DeMario has lost his job because of this scandal and it has hurt him and his family greatly,” an insider tells Us. “DeMario doesn’t even feel comfortable staying in his own home because of all the negative attention. He is hoping that ABC will review or release all footage from that day and night and everyone will see he is not in the wrong.”

“As for next steps," the source adds, “DeMario is hoping the investigation will be completed throughly and quickly. He is being supported by family and friends right now who know he is not capable of anything like this.”

The Mega Agency

As previously reported, Jackson, 30, told Inside Edition on Thursday, June 15, that he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter after filming was shut down amid allegations of sexual misconduct on the set between him and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios. “Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action,” Warner Bros. told Us on Monday, June 12.

“My character has been assassinated. My family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson told Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out.”

According to reports, Jackson allegedly got hot and heavy in the pool with Olympios, and after a producer felt uncomfortable, the crew member filed a report. Warner Bros. has since launched an investigation and halted production on the show, sending all the contestants home earlier this month.

Both Olympios and Jackson have since hired lawyers, with Olympios claiming that she’s a “victim.”

“Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” the season 20 Bachelor contestant told Us in a statement on Wednesday, June 14.

Jackson told Us in a statement that he just wants his name cleared.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," his statement read. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

