DeMario Jackson is done with Bachelor Nation for now. The 30-year-old is not planning to return to film Bachelor in Paradise season 4, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Bachelorette alum, who competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13, was invited back to the ABC summer dating show after Warner Bros. found no evidence of alleged misconduct — but he plans to decline the offer, sources say.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

“DeMario does not feel it is a good idea for him to go back on the show, he is taking time away to focus on himself,” one insider tells Us. "What he went through was very difficult, and he doesn’t feel it is in best interest to go back at this time.”

The controversy began when a producer claimed misconduct in the workplace after Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios were allegedly getting hot and heavy in a pool while filming in Mexico. Production was shut down while Warner Bros. conducted an investigation.

Jackson insisted he did nothing wrong and told Us in a statement that his “character and family name has been assassinated.” Warner Bros. later confirmed that Jackson was in the clear.

“Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on June 20. "We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

The cast is returning to Mexico to resume shooting for the show, which will still air this summer, ABC confirmed to Us. An insider told Us that many season 4 cast members, including Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Amanda Stanton have been asked back.

Stanton, 27, told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 22, that she’s excited to start filming again. “I’m glad that it picked back up and that everything is moving along,” she said. As for whether Olympios and Jackson will be heading back to Paradise, she said, “I don’t think so.”

Despite the show resuming, Olympios’ lawyer Marty Singer is still gathering details about the incident. "It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred,” he told Us in a statement on June 20. "Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!