DeMario Jackson took to Instagram on Monday, August 14, to share a message about fans seeing "the truth" ahead of the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premiere.

When I think about #Paradise I don't think about the scandal, the click bait articles and the piss poor 'journalism,'" the reality star, 30, wrote, referring to an alleged, much-publicized encounter with castmate Corinne Olympios that temporarily halted filming on the ABC summer reality series.

"I think about the beautiful moments that I shared with incredible humans," he continued. "I think about the friendships and the unbreakable bonds. I think about @alexiswaters_ and I throwing coconuts into the ocean at 2:00am, @ravennicolegates putting a crab on my face while I was sleeping and @deanie_babies dreamy eyes."



Jackson explained to fans that he's been anticipating the premiere in hopes that it will clear his name after allegations of sexual misconduct, which were later dismissed. "I've waited on this day for 2 months and 3 days because I want YOU ALL to SEE the TRUTH with your own EYES and then form an opinion about the 'situation,'" he wrote.

"Shout out to my family, friends and cast mates (who have become family). You have all showered me with so much love, support and I am extremely honored and humbled to have you all in my life. Oh and be sure to watch Bachelor in Paradise tonight on ABC at 8pm!" the Bachelorette alum concluded, adding several hashtags, including #IAskedAlexisToMarryMe #SheSaidNo #ThenCalledMeBuddy.

Warner Bros. Television launched an investigation in June after a producer filed a complaint over a filmed encounter between Jackson and Olympios, 24. In a statement released at the time, Jackson vehemently denied any wrongdoing and said his character had "been assassinated." Olympios released a statement of her own, in which she referred to herself as a "victim."

The production company concluded in late June that it found no evidence of misconduct. The cast, minus Jackson and Olympios, returned to Mexico soon after to resume filming.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC on Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

