DeMario Jackson’s ex-girlfriend Lexi Thexton has come to his defense amid his Bachelor in Paradise scandal with costar Corinne Olympios. See what he had to say in the video above.



Speaking with TMZ for a video interview posted on Thursday, June 15, the California resident admitted that while she isn’t a fan of Jackson, she doesn’t believe he is capable of sexual assault.

“Like I said, I was not at all shocked that he got wasted and was involved in some drama,” Thexton told the outlet. “But it doesn’t sound to me like he was predatory or, like, an aggressor.”

As previously reported, Warner Bros. is investigating an alleged inappropriate interaction between Olympios and Jackson. A producer reportedly claimed misconduct in the workplace after Olympios and Jackson, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette, got hot and heavy while in a pool on set in Mexico.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement on June 11. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; The Mega Agency

Olympios broke her silence about the situation in a statement to Us on Wednesday, June 14. "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Olympios, who has hired celebrity lawyer Marty Singer, said. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. … As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

During her chat with TMZ, Thexton said that she feels Olympios “kind of wanted to cover up for herself.”

“All of the conversations I’ve ever had with him when he was drunk, he’s always just, like, really fun and playful and belligerent. I never saw him be aggressive or, like, domineering,” Thexton continued. “I really don’t think that he would take advantage of someone that was, like, almost unconscious and unable to consent.”

On Thursday, Jackson revealed to Inside Edition that he has been let go from his job as an executive recruiter amid the allegations of misconduct. “My character has been assassinated. My family name has been drug through the mud,” he said. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

Jackson has also since threatened to take legal action. "It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he told Us in a statement on Wednesday. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

