Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM's Hits 1 at SiriusXM Studios on June 25, 2015 in New York City. Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Demi Lovato is now five years sober. The singer reflected on the milestone anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, March 15.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” Lovato, 24, wrote. "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

The "Stone Cold" singer also posted a photo from her "12 Steps AA Companion — Alcoholics Anonymous" app. It breaks down her sobriety, revealing that she hasn't touched alcohol in 60 months, 1,827 days and 43,813 hours.

The former Disney star previously had a three-month stint in rehab in 2010 for emotional and physical issues and later found out she had bipolar disorder. She revealed in 2014 that she almost sought help in summer 2013 for an eating disorder.

Lovato opened up about her struggles in an interview with the Today show in May 2015. "I wish that more people can understand from a point where it's not a choice to have an addiction," she said at the time. "And with bipolar disorder, it's a chemical imbalance and it's something that you have to figure out your own treatment with your own team. In order to do that, it takes time… Finally I'm in a great place where I can say recovery is possible."

