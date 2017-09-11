Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Sobriety: ‘Every Day Is a Battle'

Demi Lovato is taking her sobriety one step at a time. "I do work on it every single day,” Lovato, 25, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Summer Spectacular Benefitting the Brent Shapiro Foundation For Drug Prevention, where the singer was honored on Saturday, September 9. "Every day is a battle … Some days are easier than others and some days, you forget about drinking and using.”

The “Confident” singer also knows the importance of improving all aspects of her wellness as a part of her recovery. "I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well," she said. "I see a therapist twice a week, I make sure I stay on my medications, I go to AA meetings, I do what i can physically in the gym, you know, I make it a priority."

As previously reported, the singer checked into rehab in 2010, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for bulimia. Us Weekly confirmed in 2013 that Lovato had been living in a sober house to avoid falling back into old habits.

Lovato has been open about her years-long struggle with addiction. “When I went to rehab, my manager said, 'You know, you can either keep this private or you can share this with the world and hopefully someone can learn from your struggles,’” she said on Saturday. "And when I heard that, I mean, it’s more important for people to learn from my struggles than keep it to myself.”

The former Disney star celebrated five years of sobriety in March, reflecting on the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post. “So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” she wrote at the time. "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

