Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex Joe Jonas' Engagement to Sophie Turner

They'll always have Camp Rock! Demi Lovato is happy for her ex Joe Jonas on his recent engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Lovato, along with many other stars, congratulated Jonas in the comments section of his Instagram account on Sunday, October 15. "HUGE CONGRATS," she wrote. "Sooooo happy for the both of you!"

Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, announced the news by posting a photo of their hands — and her new diamond ring — on social media.

"She said yes," he wrote. Turner added on her page: "I said yes."

The couple went public with their relationship at the Golden Globes in January 2017. “They are madly in love. She's young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it's not that unusual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa. They aren't rushing to get married."

Lovato and Jonas, meanwhile, have remained friends since briefly dating in 2010. In her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, she reveals the one scene where she "freakin’ fell in love with him" during Camp Rock 2.

Before Turner, Jonas also dated Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Camilla Belle and Ashley Greene.



