She’s totally fitness-focused! Demi Lovato opened up to Us Weekly about how she stays confident about her body at the launch of her limited-edition Fabletics activewear collection at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, May 10.

The 24-year-old singer, who works out at Unbreakable Performance Center in Hollywood, gets her toned figure by training in mixed martial arts, and she tells Us Weekly that the sport is “definitely therapeutic” for her mind as well. "I feel the most confident when I'm in the gym,” she tells Us. "Whenever I'm training — whether it's boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She also revealed she keeps a positive mindset with a simple strategy. "I stay confident in my own life by daily affirmations — looking in the mirror, telling myself I'm beautiful no matter what and just learning to accept my flaws for what they are and knowing that, you know, my curves are beautiful, and I am who I am,” she said. "I hope to inspire [young women] by getting in the gym, getting healthy, feeling comfortable in their skin.”

Lovato says she doesn’t even get nervous about showing off her hard work in the gym with a bikini selfie. “I’m so excited to post those,” she tells Us.

The “Cool for the Summer” songstress is taking her love for fitness a step further by teaming up with Kate Hudson for a Fabletics capsule collection. Lovato, who describes her athleisure style as “edgy and comfortable and chic,” created tons of cute pieces that range from heart-printed leggings to graphic tanks with slogans from her music, such as “Unbroken” and “Confident."

