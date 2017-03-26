Work it, girl! Demi Lovato showed off her twerking skills while at the gym on Friday, March 24, shaking her derriere to Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay.”



The “Confident” singer, 24, broke it down with her trainer Uriah Hall between bouts of capture-the-flag type workouts, putting her booty-popping skills on full display for the person wielding her phone (and therefore, Snapchat!).

In the short clip, Lovato can be heard laughing as she and Hall stand side-by-side and shake their bums in sync to the rhythm-driven beat of the song.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Lovato’s confident attitude seems to be showing through in other ways too outside of the gym. Last week, the singer laughed off an alleged nude photo leak, telling fans, “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage 😂.”

In a second tweet, Lovato continued, “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before,” she wrote. “#vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles 😂😂😂.” The former Disney star stripped down to her birthday suit for the fashion magazine back in 2015.

And even earlier this month, Lovato opted for a new look to match her new fearless attitude, looping off her long brown locks for a super chic lob that she debuted at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11.

