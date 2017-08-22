Demi Lovato Celebrates 25th Birthday With Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Courtesy Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato rang in 25 with some of her closest friends and family on Sunday, August 20 — including ex Wilmer Valderrama.

The singer was joined by the NCIS star, 37, for a night out at Dave & Buster’s in NYC. Lovato shared a group photo with Valderrama in it to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 21, in which she holds a crown on her head while putting an arm around the actor.

John Shearer/Getty Images

The singer also tweeted about the fun night in the early hours of Monday morning. "Can't sleep.. still on a birthday high!! I love you all so much,” she wrote. "Thank you for an incredible birthday!!! #25.”

25 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

As previously reported, Lovato and Valderrama split in June 2016 after six years of dating. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as friends,” they said in a statement at the time. "We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

The pair had a friendly reunion in June 2017, during which Lovato shared a picture of the former couple to her Instagram Story. The “Confident” singer captioned the photo, in which the That ‘70s Show alum wraps his arms around her as she smiles: “Best of friends no matter what.”

Some of Lovato’s other close celebrity pals helped her ring in the milestone as well. Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday — and shared an epic throwback photo from their Camp Rock days as well. "Happy birthday @ddlovato we've seen a lot of life together already.. much more to come as well,” he wrote. "I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won't ever let me live it down that you're a month older than me. 😏”

Joe Jonas added on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @ddlovato hope you have the most amazing day!"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.