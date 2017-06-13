Ouch! Demi Moore revealed to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, June 12, that she lost her two front teeth because she was so stressed out.

“The most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” Fallon told her after she shared a toothless selfie with the audience.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it's something that's important to share because … it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress,” the Rough Night star, 54, explained. “Stress sheared off my front teeth.”

The Striptease star has since had her teeth repaired, but wanted to share her story.

“I literally just like knocked it out. Its almost like it fell out and my warranty was up,” she joked to Fallon. “Thank god for modern dentistry.”

This isn’t the first time that Moore has revealed her dental woes.

In October 2010, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she “knocked” her own teeth out because she’d been clenching her teeth too hard.

Moore added on The Tonight Show on Monday that her kids with ex Bruce Willis — Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23 — enjoy her toothless smile.

“My children love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human,” she joked.

