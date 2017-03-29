On the road to recovery. Dancing With the Stars alum Derek Hough took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, to share his latest music video, “Ashes of Eden,” and open up about the significance of the song, originally by Breaking Benjamin.

After losing his voice last year and undergoing surgery to fix his vocal cords, Hough, 31, was left without the ability to talk and sing. “I couldn't speak a single word for over a month. Not even a whisper,” he wrote on the photo-sharing app.



“When I finally got my voice back I felt nervous to speak or even utter a word in the fear of my vocal cords snapping,” he continued. “But when I heard this song it resonated with me so much and motivated me to sing again.”

The black-and-white video for Hough’s cover features a number of contemporary dancers performing choreography by So You Think You Can Dance alum Rudy Abreu, and reflects Hough’s emotional recovery over the past year.



Hough hasn’t stayed out of the spotlight since recovering from the surgery. He starred in NBC’s HairSpray Live! as Corny Collins in December 2016, and recently directed and starred in Michael Buble’s “I Believe in You” music video.

