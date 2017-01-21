Julianne Hough and Derek Hough attend Nina Dobrev's birthday party. Credit: Derek Hough/Instagram

La la love it! Derek and Julianne Hough dressed up as Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's characters from La La Land at Nina Dobrev's 28th birthday party on Friday, January 20.

The Dancing With the Stars pros both shared a photo of their fun-filled ensembles on their respective Instagram accounts while celebrating at the Vampire Diaries alum's bowling alley bash. Derek, 31, looked dapper in a tan suit jacket, a matching newsboy cap, a white button-down shirt, a tie and dark pants, while Julianne, 28, dazzled in a bright yellow dress.

"La la land!!! @juleshough is the modern day Ginger Rodgers," the Hairspray Live! star captioned his Instagram shot. "Pure talent. @ninadobrev Birthday !!! #goldenage #family #talent #ilikemyhat #move #beyond #weAreAboutToLightAmericaUp #motionEqualsEmotion #IWonAtBowling #iactuallylost #legends."

The Grease: Live! actress posted the same picture, writing, "City of stars #lalaland #ninasthemedbirthdayparty #brotherfromthesamemother #yellowlexi."



La La Land follows the story of a jazz pianist (Gosling) who falls in love with an aspiring actress (Stone) in Los Angeles. The romantic musical, which is reminiscent of the musical classics from Golden Age of Hollywood, has been regarded by many critics as one of the best movies of 2016. The film won seven Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, breaking the record for the most Globes won by a single film. La La Land is also expected to receive several Oscar nominations when they're announced on Tuesday, January 24.



At the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Gosling, 36, said the late Debbie Reynolds' breakout film, 1952's Singin' in the Rain, inspired the La La Land cast. "We watched Singin' in the Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent, so thank you to her for all that inspiration," he said at the January 2 event.

Derek was scheduled to make his Broadway debut in the revival of Singin' in the Rain, which has now been postponed. Instead, the Hough siblings are teaming up for Move Beyond Live on Tour, which opens April 19 in Akron, Ohio.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!