Nice ’N Easy? Donald Trump debuted a new hair color while announcing Judge Neil Gorsuch as his U.S. Supreme Court nominee at the White House on Tuesday, January 31. The 45th President of the United States’ hair appeared to look more dirty blond than his usual bold yellow tone.



“Thank you President Trump for selecting a new shade of hair color than the canary yellow!” one person on Twitter wrote after the announcement on Tuesday, while another mused: “Is Trump using a new hair color?”

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The controversial real estate mogul turned politician, 70, nominated Judge Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge from Colorado, because, as Trump stated, "Millions of voters said this was the single most important issue for them when they voted for me for president. I am a man of my word."

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

"It is an extraordinary resume. As good as it gets," Trump added of the 49-year-old who studied at Columbia, Harvard and Oxford. "The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute. I only hope that Democrats and Republicans can come together for one, for the good of the country.”

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

As for Trump’s infamous hair, stylist Amy Lasch, who worked with the former reality star during his Apprentice years, told the Mirror in July 2016 that Trump’s hair color was a “calamity” and the dye job not done by a professional when she first started working with him.



“The color was so inconsistent,” she said at the time. “It was not done correctly. They just colored the top and did not color what was underneath properly. It was someone in his inner-circle who was cutting and coloring his hair. His wife or maybe his daughter.”

The businessman has also repeatedly maintained that yes, that's all his own hair, and not a toupee. Ahead of his inauguration, Trump joked that he was OK if it rained on him, joking that “if it really pours, that’s OK because people will realize it’s my real hair.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Thank you President Trump for selecting a new shade of hair color than the canary yellow! — mitchell nathanson (@ani_maamin) February 1, 2017

Did anyone just notice Trump's absurd new hair color? — Myra D. Sirois (@MyraDSirois1) February 1, 2017

Is Trump using a new hair color? — Adam Haynes (@ashaynes) February 1, 2017

Trump got a new hair color for this announcement #SCOTUS — Mike Feller (@MikeFeller1) February 1, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!