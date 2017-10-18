TOP 5

Twitter Seems Convinced Melania Trump Uses a Stand-In Body Double

By Emily Marcus
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks to members of the media as First Lady Melania Trump stands before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Trump plans to visit the U.S. Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland. Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Do a double-take! Melania Trump sported her signature black frames at husband President Donald Trump’s press conference about hurricane relief on Wednesday, October 18 — and Twitter broke out the conspiracy theories with some people seemingly convinced that the first lady had a body double stand in for her.

Melania, 47, looked confident and cool as she stood alongside the Commander in Chief, but the Internet questioned whether it was actually her under the dark shades. Speculation heightened when Trump introduced the former model by saying, “My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here.”

Despite the silly rumors, it is pretty clear in other photos sans sunglasses that it's most certainly Melania.

This isn’t the first time that a first lady has been accused of employing stand-ins. In September 2016, fans suspected that then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used a body double, renowned Clinton impersonator Teresa Barnwell, at an event.

“You’re the one who can stand in for me and do the bad stuff I don’t want to do,” Clinton teased upon meeting Barnwell at a 1996 book signing.

See some of Twitter’s conspiracy theories about Melania’s body double below:

