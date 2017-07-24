TOP 5

Did Michael Phelps Win Race Against Great White Shark?

By Stephanie Webber
Michael Phelps' race against a great white shark, well, wasn't what viewers expected. Many were disappointed to find out that the 28-time Olympic medalist actually swam against a virtual version of a shark.

Producers used CGI to simulate a shark swimming in the water next to Phelps, 32. A group of scientists worked to record the speed of a hammerhead and a great white shark for the event.

Phelps' race aired on Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White, which kicked off Discovery Channel's Shark Week. The athlete took on the challenge, beating the reef shark in a 50-meter match, but lost to the great white shark by two seconds.

"Rematch? Next time..warmer water. #SW30 @Discovery @SharkWeek," Phelps tweeted on Sunday night.

Still, some fans complained about what they considered to be false advertising. "smh Michael Phelps isn't actually racing a shark. He's just racing a simulation of a shark. Biggest scam of 2017," one person wrote.

A second added: "I didn't think Michael Phelps would actually race the shark, but I'm kind of disappointed he's not going to race the shark."

