It's all in good fun! Prince William was spotted having lunch with his friends and Australian model Sophie Taylor on Monday, March 13, during a talked-about ski trip in Switzerland. Contrary to reports, a source tells Us Weekly the Swiss Alps jaunt was innocent.

"William was just having a good time with his friends," the insider tells Us. "They had planned the trip a long time ago, and he was looking forward to a weekend away to have fun. Occasionally, dad has to let his hair down! It was all clean, harmless fun."

The source denied reports that William, 34, left his wife, Duchess Kate, alone in London with their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 22 months, adding, "Kate knew he was going away on this trip. They're hardworking parents."

The Sun reported that William was the only major member of the royal family to skip the annual Commonwealth Day service in exchange for drinks at the mountainside restaurant La Vache with Taylor, 24, and her friend, along with his close pals Guy Pelly, James Meade and Tom Van Straubenzee. A source told the outlet, "If I were Kate, I wouldn't be very pleased to see my husband living it up with two stunning girls."



Later on Monday, the prince was spotted dancing at a nightclub in Verbier, Switzerland.

Taylor, for her part, is in a serious relationship with chef Aaron Goodfellow. A source tells Us, "She is horrified that the newspaper tried to give the story this tone to a high-five amongst a group of friends at a public bar. There was no flirting."

Back at Westminster Abbey, in London, William's brother, Prince Harry, and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II were joined by Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Duchess Camilla, among other royals, to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations. William and Kate, 35, attended the ceremony last year and in 2015, when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte.

A source close to William tells Us the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were never scheduled to attend this year's engagement. A Kensington Palace spokesperson adds, "The Duke and Duchess have attended the event for the last two years and look forward to doing so often in the future."



