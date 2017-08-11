Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Is Carole Radziwill single? The Real Housewives of New York City star has unfollowed her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, on Instagram, sparking rumors that the longtime couple may have split.

"They are still friends. They aren't as close as they used to be," a source tells Us Weekly. "They didn't quite break up. They are still together all the time." (In fact, Kenworthy made an appearance on Radziwill's Instagram Story on Thursday, August 10.)



The state of the couple's relationship has been a hot topic on the Bravo reality series. In an episode that aired in June, the journalist, 53, revealed that the chef, 32, moved out of her place.

"He found an apartment. He moved most of his stuff," she told costar Bethenny Frankel. "I'm happy that he found that place. It's time for him to have his own place. I'm not sad. I think six months of living together was a lot for me, you know?"

In a confessional, Radziwill added, "Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable. I didn't want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I'm not that girl."

RHONY star Dorinda Medley further fueled breakup rumors during an appearance on Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald on August 1. She appeared to be unsure about the status of Radziwill and Kenworthy's relationship and claimed she heard that he has a profile on the dating app Bumble. Kenworthy's rep, however, tells Us, "He is not on Bumble."

When RHONY fans were first introduced to Kenworthy on season 7, it was revealed that he dated Luann de Lesseps' niece prior to linking up with Radziwill. The news initially didn't sit well with de Lesseps, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Tom D'Agostino.



Still, the foodie insisted he wasn't looking for trouble. "I don't really get involved in any of the dramatic sides of the show," he told The Daily Dish in August 2016. "I've never been kind of an issue with that. I think I'm pretty respectful to everyone. I think my relationship with Carole shows on camera, which I think is important for people to see, as I'm sure a lot of viewers are curious as to what our relationship is like."

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment. A rep for Radziwill tells Us, "I cannot comment on Carole's personal life."



