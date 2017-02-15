Trouble in paradise? Rumors are swirling that Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna have split again after spending time apart in the last few weeks.

The Rob & Chyna stars, who share a 3-month-old daughter, Dream, had another major fight over the weekend, an insider tells Us Weekly. “They are at it again!” the source added.



The 28-year-old model has been spotted out without her 7-carat engagement ring on two occasions while enjoying the company of Jamel Davenport, according to People. Chyna and Davenport dined together at a Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday, February 10. They sat across from each other, and the Lashed salon owner looked casual in a beanie and patterned Adidas tracksuit.



Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/AP

The duo previously cozied up while watching the Super Bowl at Estrella’s MA Theater in L.A. An onlooker told Us that Chyna and Davenport were sitting so close that they appeared to be a couple, but the future Mrs. Kardashian told a friend that she’s “still with Rob” but they’re living separately.



Chyna also hinted on Snapchat that she’s bothered by some of Kardashian’s habits on February 6. “It’s funny when people say they wanna be great but sleep until 3 p.m. etc,” she wrote, which seemed to be referring to her reality star fiancé.

Another clue: The Arthur George sock designer, 29, and the stripper turned entrepreneur have been noticeably absent from each other’s social media posts. Kardashian last shared an Instagram video of his bride-to-be on January 25 to commemorate their one-year anniversary. Chyna most recently posted Snapchat videos of Kardashian doting on Dream on January 29. Kardashian was also missing from several family portraits of Chyna, Dream and her 4-year-old son, King Cairo (whom she shares with ex Tyga), that she shared via Instagram.



The couple’s relationship has been on and off since welcoming Dream in November. They dramatically split in December, when Kardashian took to Snapchat to claim that his fiancée left him, took their daughter and moved all her things out of their new home. After slinging insults back and forth on social media, they reconciled less than 48 hours later. “I apologize and I’m seeking help for my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time.



