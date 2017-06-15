Laughing it off! Diplo joked about Katy Perry's sex ranking with James Corden on Wednesday, June 14.

Earlier this week, the Late Late Show host, 38, asked Perry, 32, to list in order who had the best bedroom skills between three of her exes — John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo. The DJ, 38, came in third.

In a new pic, Diplo poked fun of his score by throwing up three fingers with Corden. "At least I tried," he captioned an Instagram photo of the two.

BACKGRID

Diplo, who briefly dated Perry in 2014, didn't initially seem to take Perry's answer well. "I don't even remember having sex," he tweeted on Monday, June 12. "I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics."

Perry, meanwhile, revealed that she had the best sex with Mayer, 39. The exes dated on and off for three years and he wrote his new song, "Still Feel Like Your Man," about her.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he told The New York Times in March. Since their split, he hasn't dated much, but occasionally goes on a dating app. "It's just lot of chatter," he said.



