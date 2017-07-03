Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Natalie Maines is saying hello to Mr. Heartache. The Dixie Chicks’ lead singer filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar on Friday, June 30, Us Weekly can confirm.

The breakup is “a private family matter,” the country singer’s rep told E! News.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the split, the Grammy-winning musician cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce petition. She is seeking joint custody of their 12- and 16-year-old sons. Sources told TMZ that the split is amicable.

Maines, 42, and Pasdar have been married for 17 years. They wed in June 2000 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after hitting it off at fellow Dixie Chick Emily Strayer’s 1999 nuptials to Charlie Robison. The singer was a bridesmaid, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor, 52, was a groomsman.

Over the years, Maines has kept her personal life private, but she and the Dixie Chicks have made headlines for their strong political stances. In June 2016, the band mocked Donald Trump during a concert. While performing their hit “Goodbye Earl,” the band revealed a poster of Trump, 71, pictured with devil’s horns and a goatee.

Maines has also tweeted her dislike for the current president, tweeting in January that she’d “like to apologize” to the world for Trump’s “intolerance.”

