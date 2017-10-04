Does Lamar Odom Have a New Girlfriend?

GAMR/BACKGRID

Haitian model MaddyMorebucks was spotted sitting on Lamar Odom's lap during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Monday, October 2. The pair's cozy outing sparked romance rumors online, but their relationship is strictly platonic.

"He isn't dating her. She is just a friend," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Morebucks was all smiles as she rested her curvaceous backside on the retired NBA star's lap while he relaxed on a bench outside of a local restaurant. The night before, he stepped out with a different female pal at The Argyle nightclub in L.A.

GAMR/BACKGRID

Odom's outing came less than a week after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Odom has yet to publicly comment on the pregnancy news.

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward, 37, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, finalized their divorce in December 2016, three years after her initial filing. The proceedings were prolonged because Odom was hospitalized in October 2015 after being found comatose at a Nevada brothel. Kardashian remained by his side through it all.



"She was the first thing I saw [when I woke up]," the former athlete told Us in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "She said, 'Hi, Mookah.' 'Mookah' is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn't dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother [to the hospital]. I kept thinking, 'Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever?' It was scary s--t. Faith got me through."



