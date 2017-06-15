Fourteen months after Patton Oswalt unexpectedly lost his wife, Michelle McNamara, it appears he has started to move on with a new girlfriend. Watch the video above for more details.

The Veep actor, 48, stepped out at the Baby Driver premiere in Los Angeles alongside Hollywood Heights actress Meredith Salenger. The duo held hands and smiled as they posted for photos. Salenger, 47, also took to Twitter to share a sweet selfie with Oswalt. " # BabyDriverMovie," she wrote. "With @ pattonoswalt"

The comedian recently penned a touching tribute to his late wife, who died in her sleep in April 2016 due to prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. "It's awful, but it's not fatal,” Oswalt wrote on Facebook April 21 before beginning a detailed explanation of the day his wife of 11 years died. "I'm not making today any sort of dark ritual or painful memorial. No graveside visit. Those are for when Alice and I have something exciting to say to her. No candle lighting or ballon launching. We think of her every day -- she's still so tied into our worlds, in a way that's encouraging, and energizing. So why light a flame that will die, or release a balloon that will disappear? Michelle's gone but she wasn't the kind of soul that disappears or dies out.”

The actor went on to describe how his life had changed in the year without his wife, with whom he shared their 8-year-old daughter, Alice. "I plan things better. I'm more patient,” he wrote. "I still sleep badly, and my weight and health need some work, but that's combat damage. There's got to be a way to fix those without being sh-tty to friends and strangers who are struggling with chaos. I'll try. One year in. Another year starting. It's awful, but it's not fatal. Message received? Over and out."

