Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

A brave battle ahead. Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer, Us Weekly can confirm.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” the reality TV personality, who has been married to Duane “Dog” Chapman for 11 years, began a letter to friends. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’”

She continued, “After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

Despite the discovery, Chapman has decided to keep a positive perspective. “To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she said. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”



“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment. Yes, cancer sucks,” Chapman wrote. “While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.”

Until then, the A&E star is leaning on her family for support. “I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” she concluded her note. “I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

Beth, Dog and their family starred on the A&E series for eight seasons until 2012.

