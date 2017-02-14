Friendly advice! Don Cheadle has opened up about George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twins, and he’s already poking fun at his pal.

The 52-year-old was attending the Universal Music Group’s 2017 Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12, when he joked with reporters about the news of Clooney’s impending fatherhood.



“I heard it some time ago. I’m very happy for him,” he said, according to People, before adding. “I’m going to have to raise them.”



“He’s going to be a terrible parent, and we’re going to have to handle that for him. We’re going to take the kids.”



Cheadle, who has two grown-up daughters, Imani and Ayana, with his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter, continued to mock his Ocean’s co-star’s ability to bring up two children and said: “As soon as the kids come out, send them to us or they’re going to be ruined.”



But in all seriousness said he’d managed to keep the news to himself because the pair “keep each other’s secrets.”

Clooney’s friends and family have gushed about what a fantastic father he will be, since it was confirmed on February 9 that he was expecting a baby with his human right’s attorney wife.

Matt Damon raved about how “awesome” Clooney will be telling ET Canada that his pals will be “great” parents.



Clooney’s mother Nina Clooney also told Us Weekly that her son will be a brilliant dad.

“We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” she told Us. “I think he’ll be great, and I think she’ll be a great mom!”



