Days after the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey, Donald Faison shared a sweet photo with their children.

The Scrubs actor posted a photo of the family, including 18-year-old fraternal twins, son Dade and daughter Kaya, and 16-year-old son, Kobe dining out on Monday, March 6.

The black and white snap was simply captioned: “Last night in LA.”

On March 1 Faison, 42, paid tribute to the children’s mother with a heartfelt social media post.

Last night in LA.. A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

"My son Dade is very brave,” he wrote. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love."

Faison met Askey when she was a nursing student. They were married from 2001 until 2005 and had three children together.

Ron Galella/WireImage

After their split, Faison married CaCee Cobb - Jessica Simpson’s BFF. They tied the knot in 2012 after six years of dating and share son, Rocco, 3, and daughter Wilder, 22 months.

Faison also has a 20-year-old son, Sean, from a previous relationship.

