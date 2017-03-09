Days after the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey, Donald Faison shared a sweet photo with their children.
The Scrubs actor posted a photo of the family, including 18-year-old fraternal twins, son Dade and daughter Kaya, and 16-year-old son, Kobe dining out on Monday, March 6.
The black and white snap was simply captioned: “Last night in LA.”
On March 1 Faison, 42, paid tribute to the children’s mother with a heartfelt social media post.
"My son Dade is very brave,” he wrote. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love."
My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love. #Repost @dadefaison8 ・・・ I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!😄 #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love
Faison met Askey when she was a nursing student. They were married from 2001 until 2005 and had three children together.
After their split, Faison married CaCee Cobb - Jessica Simpson’s BFF. They tied the knot in 2012 after six years of dating and share son, Rocco, 3, and daughter Wilder, 22 months.
Faison also has a 20-year-old son, Sean, from a previous relationship.
