Two months after winning the presidential election, Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January, 20.

According to ABC News, the theme will be the same as Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"The theme is very simple," Trump inauguration Chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement earlier this month. "The idea is to have a crosscut of harmony of America and normal Americans that reflects on them, not on the power and prestige of this man."

President Barack Obama's previous inauguration themes were "A New Birth of Freedom" (2009) and "Faith in America's Future" (2013).

Us Weekly has rounded up everything you need to know for the big day. And make sure to check back to watch the livestream:

Where will it take place?

The inauguration will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and attend a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial the day before.

What time does it start?

Music will begin at 9:30 a.m. and opening remarks will start at 11:30 a.m. The official transfer of power happens at noon, when Trump will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who is performing?

As previously reported, America's Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho, country star Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down are all expected to perform. Keith, 55, defended his decision to take part in the inauguration on Friday, January 13. "I don't apologize for performing for our country or military," the country singer told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO."

Jennifer Holliday, meanwhile, who was set to sing, dropped out on Saturday and apologized to the LGBT community in an open letter. "I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country," she wrote, which was published by The Wrap on Saturday. "Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence."

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Radio City Rockettes and Mormon Tabernacle Choir are performing, too. Last month, one choir member resigned after the group decided to to participate. Additionally, some Rockettes have revealed that they don't want to perform. One dancer, who spoke anonymously, told Marie Claire that she didn't care if she lost her job over it. Rockette Phoebe Pearl, for her part, wrote on Instagram that she was "embarrassed and disappointed" to perform for the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 70.

Who is expected to attend?

All living former presidents will most likely attend the inauguration (except for George H.W. Bush due to his health). Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton will be joining fellow former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

How can I watch?

Us Weekly will be livestreaming the inauguration on Friday. All major TV networks and Twitter will also be airing the event.

What protests have been organized?

The biggest demonstration will be the Women's March on Washington, which will take place on Saturday, January 21. Several stars — including Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry and America Ferrera — have shared updates on the protest on social media.

"The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us — women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault," the organization states on its Facebook page. "The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."

The Women's March on Washington will begin at Independence Ave & Third St SW and last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go here.



