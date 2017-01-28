Before Donald Trump blasted Madonna’s Women’s March speech as “disgusting,” the 45th President of the United States once reportedly started a rumor that the Grammy winner was into him.

In a resurfaced Washington Post report that was first published in May 2016, Trump was reportedly caught pretending to be a publicist for himself named “John Miller” and spreading rumors about his love life back in 1991. When a People magazine reporter called Trump’s office to verify a report that he’d split with Marla Maples, a man claiming to be Trump’s PR person “John Miller” called back five minutes later and started spinning claims that Madonna and Kim Basinger wanted to date the real estate mogul. During the call, the reporter realized “John Miller” was actually Trump, a belief that was later shared by both Maples and one of Trump’s employees.



Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images; Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In the audio of the phone call obtained by the Post, Trump aka “John Miller” can be heard telling the People reporter that “[Madonna] called and wanted to go out with him, that I can tell you” and that Trump had “zero interest in her.” According to the People columnist, after playing the audio back to someone in Trump’s camp, they told People: “There is no John Miller. That’s Donald. Is [Trump] whacked out, or what?”

The embarrassing moment has resurfaced in light of Trump slamming Madonna during his interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, January 26, in which he called the iconic singer “disgusting” and dubbed her Women’s March speech “disgraceful to our country."



For the record, Madonna’s never been a fan of Trump. During a 1990 chat with Interview magazine she called the newly elected president a “wimp” and unattractive.

