Prime meme material! President Donald Trump signed bills while sitting at a child-size desk Monday, March 27, and Twitter had so many jokes about the situation.

The POTUS, 70, was signing four new pieces of legislation in the Roosevelt Room of the White House when he remarked that the desk wasn’t quite up to his standards. “This looks like a child’s desk! But that’s OK,” he told the crowd of people towering over him.



Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Although the desk has been used by presidents before him, Trump, who is 6-foot-2, joked that the small wooden table with a full-size presidential seal on the front wasn’t big enough. “This is the smallest desk I’ve ever seen,” he said as the guests laughed. "Very, very glamorous, right?”

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Presidents usually use the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as the main place to sign legislation. However, staffers bring in the portable signing desk when the commander in chief is in another room or outside of the White House.

Many Twitter users compared the small desk incident to Alec Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live portrayal of Trump. In a February episode, Steve Bannon (portrayed by a cast member dressed as the Grim Reaper) took over the president’s desk and relegated the former business mogul to a child-size desk beside him.



See the best reactions below:

Did Trump forget about the other things he signed at this desk already? pic.twitter.com/eOpv2W7rYm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 27, 2017

Nobody can tell me that Trump's "small desk" comments today didn't remind them of this. pic.twitter.com/g06pe5Iisi — Bill Auclair (@bill_auclair) March 27, 2017

Someone in the White House is surely setting this up for the internet right? Trump: "This is a child's desk but that's OK." #TinyTrump pic.twitter.com/69JTZFQJKB — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) March 27, 2017

Trump deserves a writing credit. That desk picture is gonna get clowned until the end of time https://t.co/9VET6nzvES — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) March 27, 2017

Donald Trump has a tiny president desk to use when he's out and about! pic.twitter.com/XyWXyvBvWc — Jayson Elliot (@JaysonElliot) February 2, 2017

Trump mocks "child's desk" at bill signing

It still looked huge compared to his hands — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) March 27, 2017

Trump finally finds desk which makes his hands look big https://t.co/LX1D4ALrf5 — James Saft (@jamessaft) March 27, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!