President-elect Donald Trump, who regularly uses Twitter to insult his critics, insisted that he doesn’t like using the social media platform during a Wednesday, January 18, appearance on Fox & Friends. Trump, 70, told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt that he feels forced to defend himself in 140 characters or less against the “dishonest media.”

"Look, I don't like tweeting," the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host, who boasts more than 20 million Twitter followers, said. "I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. It's my only way that I can counteract."



Trump, whose tweets are unfiltered (and not fact-checked), added: "When people misrepresent me because the press is very dishonest, unbelievably dishonest, when people misrepresent me, I have at least a way of saying it's a false statement. If the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn't have to."



The business mogul also told Earhardt about his upcoming Inauguration Day speech and revealed what he will say at the opening of his oration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20, when he is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.



“Well, I have prepared it. Well, the first line is thanking everybody, all of the presidents, including, by the way, President [Barack] Obama and [First Lady] Michelle [Obama], who have been absolutely nice. [My wife] Melania [Trump]’s spent time with Michelle and it was great and [my daughter] Ivanka [Trump] the other day spoke to her,” Trump said. “The conversation was going to be a quick conversation that lasted an hour. And they got along great, so I am just thanking President Obama and I’m thanking his very lovely wife because they have been so gracious.”



While discussing his inauguration, Trump told Earhardt that he doesn’t care if celebrities attend the event. “Many of the celebrities that are saying they’re not going, they were never invited,” he said. “I don’t want the celebrities, I want the people, and we have the biggest celebrities in the world there.”

As previously reported, America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho, country star Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down, soul singer Sam Moore, gospel singer Travis Greene, the Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Piano Guys are all expected to perform during the inaugural festivities. Entertainers such as Jennifer Holliday and the B-Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band, agreed and then backed out of performing.

It’s not just musicians who’ve been reluctant to embrace the incoming first family, though. Not long after Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election, many designers said they would not dress soon-to-be First Lady Melania. While Diane von Furstenberg and Tommy Hilfiger have said they would gladly work with the Slovenia native, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Sophie Theallet vehemently expressed that they are not interested in dressing her.



In response, Trump told Earhardt that “[Melania] never asked Tom Ford, doesn’t like Tom Ford, doesn’t like his designs. Tom Ford is an example. … He was never asked to dress [her]. … I’m not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been.”

