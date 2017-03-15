President Donald Trump bashed Snoop Dogg via Twitter on Wednesday, March 15, over the rapper’s latest “Lavender (Nightfall Remix)” music video.

In the video, the rapper, 45, shoots a toy gun at a clown dressed as Trump, 70. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump tweeted. “Jail time!”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio criticized the video, too. "We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something people should be very careful about,” he told TMZ on Monday.



POTUS also slammed NBC via Twitter on Wednesday. As previously reported, the Rachel Maddow Show released information from his 2005 tax return on Tuesday night.

Maddow claimed that the paperwork was left in the mailbox of journalist David Cay Johnston. The MSNBC host announced on Twitter that she would be speaking about the findings during her 9 p.m. slot. During the show, Johnston said that it was “entirely possible” that Trump sent the information himself.

“Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns?” the former Celebrity Apprentice host tweeted in response. “@NBCNews FAKE NEWS!”

In a statement to the Associated Press, the White House said that it was “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns.” The statement, released ahead of Maddow's show, included information about Trump’s tax return, which revealed that he made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

