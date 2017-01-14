They said yes. Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday, January 20, will include performers like Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday and 3 Doors Down, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee confirmed in a statement on Friday, January 13.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people,” Tom Barrack said in the press release, according to CNN. “The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans. Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”



The lineup for the historic day will also include such acts as Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys and The Frontmen of Country. America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem, and actor Jon Voight will make an appearance.



Greenwood, who also performed at inaugurations for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, told Entertainment Weekly that he is “honored to be part of history again.” Greenwood wrote iconic song "God Bless the U.S.A." in 1983.

“This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together,” he said. “My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies.”



Win McNamee/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College FundKevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

The confirmation of Trump’s inauguration performers comes after numerous bold-faced names declined invitations to attend, singers including Celine Dion, opera star Andrea Bocelli, country superstar Garth Brooks and music producer David Foster. As previously reported, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes are scheduled to perform, though members of both groups have come forward in recent weeks to denounce their organization’s involvement.

By contrast, outgoing President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 featured big names like Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, U2, Usher, Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks, among others.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



