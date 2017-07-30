Brotherly love. Drake Bell revealed he regrets his Twitter rant after not being invited to former costar Josh Peck's June 17 wedding to Paige O'Brien.



Bell made headlines when he took to Twitter on June 18 to vent after being snubbed by his former pal, writing, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

"Loyalty is key," Bell later tweeted the same day, before deleting the post. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

The two starred on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh for more than three years together, from 2004-2007.

Bell spoke candidly about how hurt he was after not being invited to the wedding, and also expressed his regret for making his frustrations public during a Facebook Live chat on Saturday, July 29.

"We've been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh. We've been so close, it was just one of those things where you know, I'd been talking to him, and he's been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn't hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you're like, 'You know what!? Fine!’” Bell, 31, explained to Entertainment Tonight during the Facebook Live chat. “And then I'm like, wait, I probably shouldn't have done that.”



"I should have just texted that to him, you know," Bell continued. "I was just being cranky."

“It is what it is, dude. I love the kid,” he added. “No hard feelings.”

The “Give Me a Little More Time” singer also revealed he is open to a Drake & Josh reunion.

"I would love to do it. I would love to,” he told ET. “If there's time, if it's in our schedules and it's right, I would jump in it in a second.”

As a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, Peck, 30, was initially upset over Bell’s tweets. “Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in years," the source told Us. "They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke … They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.” The source also revealed that Bell never congratulated his former TV brother when he proposed to O’Brien in 2016.



Peck has not spoken publicly about the feud.

