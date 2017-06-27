Drake made her hotline bling! The rapper arrived at the inaugural NBA Awards in New York City on Monday, June 26, with his arm around sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.



Drake, who hosted the ceremony, was all smiles on the red carpet as he posed with his gorgeous date. He looked handsome in a white Tom Ford tuxedo jacket, black pants, a black bow tie and black leather shoes, while Gold-Onwude sizzled in a formfitting, off-the-shoulder red dress and nude heels.



An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the "Passionfruit" rapper and the NBA on TNT analyst, both 30, walked arm-in-arm as they arrived at NYC's Basketball City. They took a few photos together on the red carpet before he stopped for some solo shots.

Drake raved about his date on Instagram the morning after the big show, sharing a sweet snap of them looking cozy outside. "My stunning date for the evening @rosgo21," he captioned the post.

My stunning date for the evening @rosgo21 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

Though the status of the duo's relationship is unclear, the three-time Grammy winner has been crushing on Gold-Onwude for years. He shared an Instagram photo with her in December 2015, writing, "When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game."



When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game @rosgo21 😄 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 8, 2015 at 7:39am PST

The Emmy-winning reporter shied away from discussing her love life in a recent interview, but she did squash rumors that she was dating NBA star Kevin Durant. "This year, there was a rumor I'm dating Kevin Durant. I'm not. I would not date any player on our team [the Golden State Warriors]," she told Bauce magazine earlier this month. "It's better professionally and as far as your rapport with the guys in the locker room to not do that. I take that seriously, but it comes with the territory."



Drake previously dated Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.



