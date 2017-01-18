He’s cracked the Coconuts. Drake has met girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.



“Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air,” the insider says. “He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids.”



The source tells Us that the “Fake Love” rapper, 30, enjoys spending time with J.Lo’s children, who she lovingly calls her “Coconuts.” The Shades of Blue actress, 47, shares them with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs,” the insider continues. “They like having him around.”



Plus, Drizzy “loves seeing Jennifer in ‘mom mode,’” the source adds. “When he goes to her house, they get away from work and just chill on the couch, make dinner and watch movies.”



The hip-hop magnate and the “Booty” singer first connected backstage December 11 at her All I Have Las Vegas residency. Since then, the pair have spent time in the recording studio working on new music, and hitting the town for sexy date nights. As previously reported, the duo rang in 2017 together at a New Year’s Eve party at Sin City’s Hakkasan.



Earlier this month, a Lopez confidant Us that the pair’s romance is “the real deal,” and that “they’ve gotten very close fast.”



Aside from spending time with Max and Emme, Drake expressed his affection for their pop superstar mom with a very grand gesture back in December. When he found out that Lopez never attended her prom growing up in the Bronx, New York, he rented out an L.A. church and transformed it into a winter wonderland, where the duo danced (and kissed!) the night away. “He wanted her to have that experience,” a source explained to Us at the time.



Added a Drake pal: “She was his childhood crush!”

