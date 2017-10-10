One for the books! Bella Hadid celebrated her 21st birthday with a fun-filled party thrown for her by close pal Drake!

“[Drake] planned it and paid for everything,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the star-studded soiree, which was held at the Socialista lounge in New York on Monday, October 9. According to the insider, the supermodel danced the night away with “about 30 people,” including Travis Scott, talent manager Scooter Braun and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

🦋🖤 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The fashionista was also joined by sister Gigi, mom Yolanda and dad Mohamed. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, shared an Instagram video of herself presenting Bella a luxurious cake as guests wished her well. “I pray each day, love, health and happiness comes your way… #myforeverbabygirl #HBD,” she captioned the heartfelt clip.

The IMG model took to Instagram to thank friends and fans for all the love she received on her special day. “A perfect day,” she captioned a photo of herself in a dainty white dress on Tuesday, October 10. “Thank you for all of your birthday wishes and love … I’m exploding with happiness and so thankful for all of the amazing people in my life. I love you.”

Gigi, 22, celebrated her “angelic sister” on Monday with a tear-jerking Instagram tribute. “There are no words for how much I love you. You know I’ve been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you’ll ever know,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself bottle-feeding baby Bella. “You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud. You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af. You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so!”

