Drake Wants to Tattoo Celine Dion’s Image on His Rib Cage

Quite the honor, eh? After meeting Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, Drake told his fellow Canadian chart-topper that he is thinking about tattooing her image on his rib cage.

After winning 13 Billboard awards for his album More Life, and breaking Adele’s record for most Billboard awards won in a year (she previously set the record in 2012 with 12 wins for her sophomore album, 21), Drizzy, 30, couldn’t contain his excitement when he got to talk to Dion, 49, backstage at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

In a short video clip, which has gone viral on social media, the “Views” rapper greets the pop superstar with a huge smile — and a plan to permanently engrave her likeness on his body.

“It means the world, you’re very iconic. We love you. I’m, like, a year away from a Celine tat,” Drake tells Dion in the clip, gesturing toward the left side of his torso.

If the hip-hop star does indeed get some Dion-inspired ink, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer will be in good company. He already has tattoos of R&B sensation Sade and the late Aaliyah.

On Sunday night, Champagne Papi took to Instagram to express his excitement over spending time with Dion and sharing the moment with his father, Dennis Graham. “My dad might have walked away from this pic and said ‘Da Celine Way,’” he captioned a black-and-white snap of himself, his dad and Dion hanging out after the awards show.

