Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge depart Victoria on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Worth the wait! Duchess Kate and Prince William's 2016 Christmas card has finally been revealed — and it looks a little familiar.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 34, chose a snapshot that was taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson to share with family over the holidays. It features the couple and their two children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — receiving balloon animals at a children's party that they attended back in September.

The royal engagement took place at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, and was apart of their weeklong Canada tour. (The trip was their daughter's first time overseas.)

It was a magical day for Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, now 20 months — to say the least. The siblings enjoyed a petting zoo with miniature horses and sheep, a bubble-making machine and a puppet show. The event also included a guitar player and refreshments.

"Charlotte headed straight for the balloons the second Kate put her down (she's walking!), and she rubbed her hands along the balloon arch before hugging it," Us Weekly’s European bureau chief Omid Scobie said of the affair. At one point, Charlotte could even be heard saying "Dada."

Back in 2015, an outdoor family portrait served as their Christmas card. The couple and Prince George coordinated in blue while Princess Charlotte, in white, rested on her mum's lap. It was taken by photographer Chris Jelf.

